News

Power outage in Palm Springs leaves over 100 customers without power

Reported Saturday at 9 a.m.

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 05:29 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 05:29 AM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - In Palm Springs, 125 Southern California Edison customers remain without power Sunday morning.

We are told the outage was initially reported around 9 a.m. Saturday. SCE says there is a crew working on repairing some equipment.

So Cal Edison initially said they were expecting the issue to be resolved by 7 p.m. Saturday but now there is no estimated time for when the power will be back on. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on the outage.


