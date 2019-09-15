Power outage in Palm Springs leaves over 100 customers without power
Reported Saturday at 9 a.m.
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - In Palm Springs, 125 Southern California Edison customers remain without power Sunday morning.
We are told the outage was initially reported around 9 a.m. Saturday. SCE says there is a crew working on repairing some equipment.
So Cal Edison initially said they were expecting the issue to be resolved by 7 p.m. Saturday but now there is no estimated time for when the power will be back on. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on the outage.
