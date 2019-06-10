News

Power outage in Bermuda Dunes

"Unscheduled" power outage set for June 10th

By:

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 09:47 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:47 PM PDT

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. - A homeowner from Bermuda Dunes called into the newsroom Sunday night, reporting a power outage, in progress, for some residents living on Avenue 42.

We checked with Imperial Irrigation District, and the information on their website shows an "unscheduled" power outage, for Bermuda Dunes, occurring Monday, June 10th, running from 12:53 until 5:38 that same morning. 

According to the site, the number of affected customers is 1,390.

Also, according to the site, "repairs are in progress".

We've also placed a call to Imperial Irrigation District requesting information, and we have not yet received a response. 
 


