Power outages affecting thousands of customers in the Morongo Basin
SCE: 6,160 customers affected in High Desert
YUCCA VALLEY, Calif.- - Thousands of customers are without power Monday morning after reported outages in the Morongo Basin.
As of 10:55 a.m. 1,976 Southern California Edison customers were without service in Yucca Valley and Flamingo Heights area. SCE customers in Morongo Valley appeared to be back online, according to the SCE website, but KESQ viewers in the Morongo Valley area posted online that they remained without power.
Edison initially reported 6,725 customers offline in the area in Yucca Valley, while 312 customers were affected in Morongo Valley.
The SCE website estimated all service would be restored by 3:30 p.m. Monday.
SCE blamed the Yucca Valley outage on equipment problems. The issue with the other outage was still being analyzed. No estimated time was set for the power to be restored in Yucca Valley.
Temperatures were expected to peak at 104 degrees in Yucca Valley Monday.
