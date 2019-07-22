Power knocked out for 800+ SCE customers in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - Over 800 Southern California Edison customers are without power in Cathedral City.

The outage was reported at 1:25 p.m. The estimated time for restoration is 2:30 p.m.

It is unclear at this time what caused the outage.

Nearby where the outage is pinpointed on the SCE outage map, a fire was quickly extinguished after a transformer fell from a power pole into a backyard, according to officials from the Cathedral City Fire Department. They did not say if the fire and transformer damage had caused the outage.

819 customers are currently affected by the outage. SCE crews are currently analyzing the problem.