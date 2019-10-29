Bird responsible for outage that affected 7,500 Cathedral City SCE customers

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Over 7,500 Southern California Edison customers were without power in Cathedral City Tuesday after a bird damaged equipment.

Power was restored by 12:20 p.m.

The outage was reported around 10:45 a.m. The initial estimated restoration time for most customers is 11:44 a.m., according to the SCE outage page.

The outage briefly dropped down to the 6,800 range but popped back up to over 7,588 shortly before noon.