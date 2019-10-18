Pougnet, Wessman, Meaney requesting grand jury report to be sealed

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Tomorrow, the attorneys for former Mayor Steve Pougnet and developers John Wessman and Richard Meaney will be back in court, this time asking a judge to keep the Grand Jury Report sealed.

The trio were indicted back in August The case saw multiple delays until finally, on August 16, 2019, the trio was indicted by a Grand Jury, and they all plead not guilty in September.

According to California law, transcripts of grand jury proceedings that resulted in criminal indictments are to be made available to the public 10 days after they are delivered to the defense.

Meaney and Wessman are accused of paying Pougnet at least $375,000 to buy votes and influence on several lucrative projects in Palm Springs like the downtown redevelopment project.

Pougnet was indicted on 21 counts and Meaney and Wessman were each indicted on 10 counts. If convicted on all charges, Pougnet faces up to 19 years in state prison and will be barred for life from being able to hold public office. Meaney and Wessman could each face a sentence of 12 years in prison.

We will have a crew in the courtroom Friday morning, and will bring you the latest when it happens.