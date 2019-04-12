Postal Service to officially unveil Joshua Tree stamp

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif.- - If you like mail that travels quickly and one of the world's most distinctive species of desert flora, the United State Postal Service has something in store for you.

On Friday, the USPS announced that it would be celebrating the 'desolate beauty of the Joshua Tree' with an event to unveil its new Joshua Tree priority mail stamp. The event, which will be held Saturday, April 20 at 9:30 a.m. at the Joshua Tree National Park Visitor Center, will include appearances from USPS San Diego District Manager Jim Olson, Park Ranger Marker Marshall, and USPS San Diego District Marketing Manager Christine Carmichael.

"The Joshua tree Priority Mail stamp depicts a common scene throughout much of the Mojave and Sonoran Deserts," reads the USPS release on the stamp event. "Using bold colors of the sun’s reflection off of the trees, rocks and other shrubby vegetation, artist Don Cosgrove illuminates the desert scene in warm, golden hues."

The Joshua Tree National Park Visitor Center is located at 6554 Park Blvd in Joshua Tree.