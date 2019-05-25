Post Op Problems: Navigating pain and expectations after surgery
Patient education prioritized after incident
A scary incident at a valley hospital in March put local physicians on edge, and reminded many that patients may need more education about their options when surgery doesn't go as expected.
Tuesday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3, watch #PostOpProblems.
Brooke Beare investigates options for patients when problems arrive after undergoing joint replacement surgery, one of the Coachella Valley's most commonly performed surgeries.
