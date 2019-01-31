Post office in Palm Desert possibly moving

MGN Online

The post office on Portola Avenue in Palm Desert might be moving soon.

United States Postal Service officials said they are considering the move due to a lease termination.

Residents will have the chance to get more info and provide comments at a public meeting on Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Portola Station Post Office lobby.

Following the meeting, residents will have 30 days to submit written comments for the Postal Service's consideration prior to its final decision.

Send written comments to:

United States Postal Service

Attn: Dean Cameron

1300 Evans Ave., Ste. 200

San Francisco, CA 94188-8200