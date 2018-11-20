Portola shut down near Fred Waring after power pole catches on fire

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Portola Avenue remains shut down near Fred Waring Drive after a power pole caught on fire Monday evening.

The fire was reported at around 7:44 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire. Crews at the scene told KESQ & CBS Local 2 the fire damaged two outbuildings and has left four houses without power. Those homes will be without fire for 12 to 24 hours.

Crews added that Portola Dr. is shut down between El Cortez Way and Catalina Way. There are also hard breaks at Fred Waring Dr. and Vianza Way. Authorities are only letting residents of homes in the area pass the closure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters will remain on scene for several hours.

