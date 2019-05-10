Police seek suspicious adult reported by 11-year-old walking to school
BEAUMONT, Calif.- - Police are seeking an adult who approached a juvenile walking to school this morning, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
This morning, Beaumont Police responded to the 1100 block of Carnation Lane for a report of suspicious circumstances. Responding officers spoke with an 11-year-old juvenile when they arrived to the scene; an adult man reportedly approached the juvenile near the intersection of Sundance Drive and Starlight Avenue near Sunshine Park around 8:15 a.m.
The suspect description:
- Hispanic male with a mustache, 20's
- Wearing an orange shirt, blue hooded jacket, and grey sweatpants
- Driving a silver-colored passenger car, possibly a Chevy Malibu
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the BPD On-Duty Watch Commander at 951-769-8500.
