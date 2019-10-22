News

Man killed in Palm Springs hit-and-run, police seek suspect vehicle

By:

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 09:16 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 09:33 AM PDT

Roads reopen after Palm Springs hit and run

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Police are seeking a suspect vehicle following a fatal hit-and-run collision in Palm Springs Monday night. 

The roads were shut down shortly after the collision, which was reported at 9:37 p.m. on South Palm Canyon Drive between East Mesquite Road and East Morongo Road. 

The roads reopened at 4:40 a.m.

The victim, a man of an unspecified age, was injured in the crash at 9:20 p.m. and died at 9:43 p.m., according to the Riverside County Coroner's Bureau. 

The Palm Springs Police Department confirmed to News Channel 3 Tuesday morning that it was a hit-and-run collision. 
 

The suspect's vehicle is described as 'dark-colored'. No additional information was provided at the time of this publication. 

This story is developing. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates. 


