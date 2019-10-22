Man killed in Palm Springs hit-and-run, police seek suspect vehicle
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Police are seeking a suspect vehicle following a fatal hit-and-run collision in Palm Springs Monday night.
The roads were shut down shortly after the collision, which was reported at 9:37 p.m. on South Palm Canyon Drive between East Mesquite Road and East Morongo Road.
The roads reopened at 4:40 a.m.
The victim, a man of an unspecified age, was injured in the crash at 9:20 p.m. and died at 9:43 p.m., according to the Riverside County Coroner's Bureau.
The Palm Springs Police Department confirmed to News Channel 3 Tuesday morning that it was a hit-and-run collision.
The suspect's vehicle is described as 'dark-colored'. No additional information was provided at the time of this publication.
This story is developing. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.
