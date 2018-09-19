Police seek suspect in Palm Springs armed robbery
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Police are seeking a suspect in a robbery reported in Palm Springs.
Shortly before 4:30 PM, a car pulled up to a bus stop near the intersection Vista Chino and Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs, a male wearing a bandana exited the car, then robbed a woman at gunpoint according to Palm Springs Police Department Sergeant Casavan. The woman who was robbed was accompanied by a man at the time of the robbery.
The man took the woman's purse, re-entered the vehicle, then drove away.
A witness at the scene took down the vehicle's license plate and police are currently searching for it.
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 for the latest updates on this developing story.
