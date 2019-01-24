Law enforcement seeks Indian Wells bank robbery suspect

INDIAN WELLS, Calif.- - Police are seeking a suspect wanted for a morning robbery of a bank in Indian Wells, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The robbery occurred this morning at the Pacific Western Bank located at 74700 Highway 111.

6 Photos

The suspect, an adult male, entered the bank and handed the teller a note at 9:30 a.m. The teller then gave the man an undisclosed amount of currency.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot as is still at large. The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male, 35-40 years of age, 250 lbs., and approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black beanie, black button-down shirt, and long black coat.

Photo of the suspect (Courtesy of Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Reinbolz at the Indian Wells Police Department (760) 836-1600 or Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch (760) 836-3215.