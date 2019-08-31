Palm Springs police seek help finding missing man

Lucian Nicolae (Courtesy of Palm Springs Police Department)

Lucian Nicolae (Courtesy of Palm Springs Police Department)

The Palm Springs Police Department has issued a missing person alert asking the public for help in finding a man suffering from dementia.

Police say Lucian Nicolae was supposed to be taking an Uber from his home to Desert Oasis Healthcare but he never made it to the location.

Nicolae is described as a white male adult, 5 feet-10 inches tall, and weighing 206 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and red and blue shorts.

If you have seen Nicolae or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-323-8115 or call 911.