Police seek help finding missing man last seen in Beaumont

BEAUMOUNT, Calif.- - Police today sought the public's help in locating a Los Angeles County man who has been missing for two weeks after leaving a Beaumont residence, with the only trace of him being his abandoned car found just off the freeway in Whitewater.



Michael John Enguidanos, 54, of Covina left a family member's Beaumont home on Aug. 24 to visit friends, but failed to return home, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Police did not elaborate on where Enguidanos' was headed to meet his friends.



Prior to the family reporting him missing, Enguidanos' Honda Civic was found parked and unoccupied on Aug. 31 along the Whitewater Cutoff Road in Whitewater, just north of Interstate 10, and was tagged for removal by the California Highway Patrol, police said.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies also spotted the parked, abandoned vehicle on Tuesday while conducting an unrelated investigation in the area and contacted Enguidanos' family. When family members retrieved the vehicle, Enguidanos' keys and wallet were found inside the car.Despite the discovery of his abandoned vehicle and belongings, Beaumont police say ``there is no evidence of foul play.''Enguidanos is described as 5-feet-10, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.Anyone who has seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts was asked to contact Detective Ford of the Beaumont Police Department at (951) 769-8500.

