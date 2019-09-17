News

Police searching for two men accused of armed robbery at beauty supply store



Posted: Sep 16, 2019 10:02 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:02 PM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a Palm Springs beauty store on Sunday.

Sergeant Mike Casavan of the Palm Springs Police Department said the robbery was reported at the Sally Beauty Supply store on 2465 East Palm Canyon at around noon.

Casavan said two Hispanic adult males entered the store and took money from an employee at gunpoint. A full description of the suspects was not been released.

Police ask that anyone with any information on this robbery contact Palm Springs Police at (760) 323-8116. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley CrimeStoppers at (760) 341- STOP.

