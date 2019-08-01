Police say no record of Belly assault at Coachella after rapper files lawsuit

INDIO, Calif.- - According to the Indio Police Department, they never received a report or record of an assault on the rapper Belly, whose legal name is Ahmad Balshe, at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in 2018.



The rapper Belly filed a lawsuit against Goldenvoice -- the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival organizer -- along with the event's security company, IPS Security on Tuesday

The rapper, whose real name is Ahmad Balshe, claims he was attacked by about 25 security guards without provocation during the festival in April 2018, according to TMZ, which first reported on the suit.

Balshe claims he received injuries to his face and head, along with neurological damage, and is suing for battery, negligence and emotional distress in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, The Desert Sun reported.



The incident was caught on a cellphone video published by TMZ.



Neither Goldenvoice nor IPS Security immediately responded to requests for comment made late Tuesday afternoon.

