Police respond after baby accidentally left in car in Indio
INDIO, Calif.- - A baby in Indio is safe after being accidentally locked inside a car on Sunday.
Indio police officers received a call around 4:30 p.m. that the baby was trapped inside a car on Indio Blvd. after the family dog triggered the lock. The mother of the baby had briefly exited the vehicle after arriving at the gas station, closing the door behind her to keep the cabin cool, and the keys were still in the car.
After a few minutes, the officers were able to reunite the healthy 5-month-old baby with his parents. Both the baby and the dog are doing well. The daytime high temperature in Indio on Sunday was 104°.
In an effort to keep you and your family safe and to avoid this situation in the future:
- Look before you lock. Always do a scan of the backseat to make sure no one is left behind
- Even if you don't expect to be out of the car for long, always keep your keys on you
- Never give your children keys to keep them entertained
- Keep a spare key nearby
- Unless it's a long trip and your pets have to join you, leave furry friends at home
- Use a pet seatbelt, crate, or safety seat to secure pets in the backseat of the car
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15
First Alert Weather
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Photo Galleries
-
Updated On this day: August 13
-
-
-
-