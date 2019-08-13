Police respond after baby accidentally left in car in Indio

Police respond after baby accidentally l

INDIO, Calif.- - A baby in Indio is safe after being accidentally locked inside a car on Sunday.

Indio police officers received a call around 4:30 p.m. that the baby was trapped inside a car on Indio Blvd. after the family dog triggered the lock. The mother of the baby had briefly exited the vehicle after arriving at the gas station, closing the door behind her to keep the cabin cool, and the keys were still in the car.

After a few minutes, the officers were able to reunite the healthy 5-month-old baby with his parents. Both the baby and the dog are doing well. The daytime high temperature in Indio on Sunday was 104°.

