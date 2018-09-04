Police release video of car involved in murder of local MMA instructor

Police continue search for suspects in m

The Cathedral City Police Department has released video of a vehicle picking up a possible suspect shortly after the murder of a local MMA trainer earlier this year.

48-year-old Ramon Diaz of Cathedral City was shot outside his home at the 31000 block of Whispering Palms on the night of March 28. Officers arrived and found Diaz suffering from trauma to the body. Diaz was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Investigators have been actively following up on leads, however, none has led to the identification of a suspect or suspects.

Newly released video by CCPD shows a vehicle arriving near the victim's home and the suspect exiting the vehicle. The vehicle continues south on Whispering Palms as the suspect walks in the direction of the Diaz home. The vehicle continues south and slows as the suspect is then seen running from the victim's home and boarding the vehicle. The vehicle is then seen driving away.

Diaz was an instructor at Palm Springs Jiu-Jitsu. Students and staff described him as a good man who touched the lives of so many. Local UFC fighter Cub Swanson credited Diaz for his start in MMA.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with information is encouraged to call the Cathedral City Police Department (760) 770-0300.

