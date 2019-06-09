News

Police presence at Highway 111 and San Pablo Avenue

Roads closed at Highway 111 and San Pablo Avenue

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 02:38 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 02:48 AM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Callers have notified News Channel 3 of police activity in Palm Desert near Highway 111 and San Pablo Avenue. 

Since Saturday night around 11:30, multiple people have notified the newsroom about a police presence by the intersection. Roads were apparently closed in the area.

