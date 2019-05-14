One man dead in Cathedral City shooting
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - A man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Cathedral City Monday night.
Acting Cathedral City Police Chief Anthony Yoakum confirmed the deadly shooting, which occurred near the area of San Antonio Drive and Santa Baraba Drive a little after 8 p.m.
No other information has been released at this time. We are working on gathering more information, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
This is the second deadly shooting of the day in the Coachella Valley
Today at around 4:42 a.m.near the intersection of Acoma Avenue and West Drive in Desert Hot Springs, a man found dead in Desert Hot Springs with a gunshot wound.
Police have not said whether they believe these shootings are related.
