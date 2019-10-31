Police investigating possible shooting in Indio

INDIO, Calif.- - The Indio Police Department is investigating a possible shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron told News Channel 3 officers received reports of a shooting on the 47300 block of Monroe Street, just south of Dr Carreon Boulevard.

Guitron said residents reported people in two vehicles shooting at each other. Police are currently in the area investigating but at this time have not found any victims or suspects.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.