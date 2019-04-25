Police investigating Desert Hot Springs shooting

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Police are investigating a Wednesday night Desert Hot Springs shooting.

At around 11:00 p.m., officers received numerous calls about shots fired in the 66000 block of 1st Street. They responded to 67769 1st Street and found several .223 and 9mm spent shell casings in a vacant dirt lot. Bullet holes were found in a residence and two vehicles parked at a residence to the east of the lot.

The residents did not report any suspects or a vehicle.

The investigation is active.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on this developing story.