TRAFFIC ALERT: Police investigating deadly east valley collision

THERMAL, Calif. - Police and firefighters were on the scene of a deadly traffic collision in Thermal Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported that two vehicles collided just south of the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Harrison Street at 5:34 a.m.

One person was killed in the wreck, and debris was scattered over the roadway.

CHP officers at the crash scene said the driver of a white sedan admitted to falling asleep and drifting into oncoming traffic. The sedan struck a pick up truck head-on.

The female driver of that truck was thrown from the wreckage and died at the scene. Two other passengers in the truck were rushed to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment along with the sedan's driver.

Police said the truck's driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Both roads were closed in the area early Friday morning, and motorists were urged to stay away as police investigated. The roads were reopened to traffic shortly before 8:00 a.m.

