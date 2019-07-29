News

Deputies seek Thousand Palms motel assault suspects

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 04:38 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:17 PM PDT

Assault investigation at 1000 Palms Motel 6

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department was investigating a reported assault with a deadly weapon at a Motel 6 in Thousand Palms Monday morning. 

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriffs Department was investigating a reported assault with a deadly weapon at a Motel 6 in Thousand Palms Monday morning. 

Sheriffs deputies were called to the business on the 72200 block of Varner Road shortly after midnight.

According to RSO, the deputies found the victim, who had suffered facial injuries. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The suspects, a man and a woman, remain at large. RSO did not specify if the suspects had a relationship with the victim.

One person was detained, but not under arrest or listed as a suspect.

