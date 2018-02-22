Police investigate rollover crash in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Police in Palm Springs are investigating a roll over crash.
It happened around 7:45 Thursday morning at Ramon Road and Indian Canyon. Indian Canyon was shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.
No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the crash.
