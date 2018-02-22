News

Police investigate rollover crash in Palm Springs

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 08:53 AM PST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 09:54 AM PST

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Police in Palm Springs are investigating a roll over crash.   

It happened around 7:45 Thursday morning at Ramon Road and Indian Canyon. Indian Canyon was shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.

No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the crash.
 

