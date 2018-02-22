Police investigate rollover crash in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Police in Palm Springs are investigating a roll over crash.

It happened around 7:45 Thursday morning at Ramon Road and Indian Canyon. Indian Canyon was shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.

Two car rollover collision shuts down Indian Canyon at Ramon in downtown #PalmSprings. Witness says this car ran a red light. Should clear up soon with tow trucks in the area. pic.twitter.com/nonWkEzBah — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) February 22, 2018

No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the crash.

