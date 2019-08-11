Police investigate possible shooting in Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - UPDATE:

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies originally told News Channel 3 they were investigating a connection between a shooting and a gunshot victim. We have now learned they are calling the incidents separate.

They do not believe the victim with the gunshot wound was hit intentionally. There are no further details regarding this second shooting. Both incidents are still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Riverside County Sheriff's Department and Cathedral City Police Department are investigating a possible shooting on the border of Cathedral City and Rancho Mirage.

Authorities responded to Rebecca Way and Dinah Shore Drive just before 4:30 Saturday morning.

According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, a possible gun shot victim with non-life threatening wounds was identified in Cathedral City, but it is unclear if these two incidents are connected. Both are still under investigation.

Stay with us as we update this developing story.