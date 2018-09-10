Police: Homicide suspect has history of violent crimes, narcotics sales

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A Palm Desert man arrested in connection with the killing of a man found dead in a Palm Spring hotel bathtub over the weekend had an "an extensive criminal history involving violent crimes and narcotic sales," according to police.



Maciel Rogelio Cruz, 36, of Palm Desert, was arrested around 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the 73800 block of San Nicholas Avenue in Palm Desert. He's being held without bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning and is expected to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

The victim, whose identify has not been confirmed by law enforcement, was found dead around noon Saturday in a bathtub at the Musicland Hotel, 1342 S. Palm Canyon Drive.

According to family members that spoke with KESQ News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 News, the victim was identified as Jason Banks.The family has set up a gofundme page to help pay for funeral expenses.



Officers were called to check on the man after he had failed to check out of the hotel at the required time, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.



``The death appeared to be suspicious, which resulted in the response of the PSPD Detective Unit. The initial investigation revealed the death was a homicide,'' according to a PSPD statement which did not reveal the cause of death.



According to police, 'several leads' led to Cruz's arrest.



Riverside County court records show he has prior felony convictions for grand theft auto, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substances and receiving stolen property.



His relationship, if any, to the victim, was unknown, and police said they were still working to uncover a motive for the killing.



Anyone with information regarding the death was urged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 778-8411, or Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to make an anonymous tip.

