Police dog's death in LBPD vehicle believed to be heat-related
LONG BEACH, Calif.- - Long Beach police are investigating the death of a police dog who was found alone inside a department-issued vehicle, officials said Friday.
``The #LBPD is extremely saddened to announce the death of K-9 Ozzy,'' The Long Beach Police Department tweeted Friday. ``At the time, Ozzy & his handler were both off-duty and Ozzy was inside the officer's department issued K-9 vehicle. The death was immediately reported to the LBPD and a review into the circumstances was initiated.''
Ozzy was found dead by his handler Aug. 14, LBPD spokeswoman Shaunna Dandoy said.
A local veterinarian determined that the death was likely heat-related.
The incident is being reviewed. The dog's handler has not been identified.
