News

Police dog's death in LBPD vehicle believed to be heat-related

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 11:40 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:49 AM PDT

LONG BEACH, Calif.- - Long Beach police are investigating the death of a police dog who was found alone inside a department-issued vehicle, officials said Friday.
   
``The #LBPD is extremely saddened to announce the death of K-9 Ozzy,'' The Long Beach Police Department tweeted Friday. ``At the time, Ozzy & his handler were both off-duty and Ozzy was inside the officer's department issued K-9 vehicle. The death was immediately reported to the LBPD and a review into the circumstances was initiated.''
   
Ozzy was found dead by his handler Aug. 14, LBPD spokeswoman Shaunna Dandoy said. 
   
A local veterinarian determined that the death was likely heat-related. 

The incident is being reviewed. The dog's handler has not been identified.

 

 


