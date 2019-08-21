Police confirm drowning in Palm Springs

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - At least one person is dead after drowning in Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The drowning was reported on the 900 block of E Marion Way, near S Joshua Tree Place, shortly before 4:20 p.m.

According to PSPD Sgt Mike Casavan, at this time, police believe the drowning was accidental. Investigators have not found any suspicious evidence.

The identity of the victim has not been released

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.