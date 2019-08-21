Police confirm drowning in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - At least one person is dead after drowning in Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon.
The drowning was reported on the 900 block of E Marion Way, near S Joshua Tree Place, shortly before 4:20 p.m.
According to PSPD Sgt Mike Casavan, at this time, police believe the drowning was accidental. Investigators have not found any suspicious evidence.
The identity of the victim has not been released
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15