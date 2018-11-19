Police arrest juvenile and 18-year-old for Coachella Robbery

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Two suspects wanted in connection with a Sunday robbery in Coachella have been arrested.

One suspect, a 17-year-old Coachella resident, was booked into Indio's Juvenile Hall facility. The second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Ruben Ramirez Jr. of Coachella, was booked into Indio Jail.

The alleged robbery took place on Sunday when the two suspects approached a male victim walking in the 84000 block of Avenue 49 in Coachella. The two suspects brandished weapons at the victim and demanded property from the victim, which the victim gave up, then the two suspects fled the scene in a white vehicle, according to Investigator Armando Munoz of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies spotted the vehicle a short time after the alleged robbery and a traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle failed to yield. After a pursuit, the vehicle was abandoned near on Vine Street north of 3rd Street; several suspects fled the vehicle on foot.

Deputies apprehended one suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and then, after an extensive sweep of the area, a second suspect was also apprehended. A second firearm was recovered in the search area.

Ramirez faces a felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony and a felony count of second-degree robbery.

He is slated to appear in court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on November 21 at 8:00 a.m. He is being held on $30,000 bail.

