Police Activity in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Palm Springs police are currently on scene for an investigation on Theresa Drive and Canon Drive.

There is no word on what they are currently investigating, but are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

Police are also asking the public to avoid the area of East Sunny Dunes Road, between El Placer Road and Ave Evelita, and Calle San Antonio and Camion San Miguel due to traffic collisions.

It is unclear if these road closures are related to each other.

We have a crew at the scene now.

One neighbor tells us she heard multiple gunshots between 11:30 pm and midnight.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more information.