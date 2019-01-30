News

Polar vortex delay, cancel flights at Palm Springs International Airport

Posted: Jan 30, 2019 02:17 PM PST

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The polar vortex also affected flights at the Palm Springs International Airport, with at least six flights cancelled or delayed to and from the Midwest and Canada. 

“I texted my husband this morning, ‘Why do we live in a place where the weather hurts our face?’” Nancy Kremer, who’s traveling to Milwaukee, said.

It’s a valid question for as she’s finishing  her trip in Palm Springs and waiting on a delayed flight to Chicago. While cold weather is nothing new for her, she can’t stand extreme sub-zero temperatures, especially in her current wardrobe.

“Not outside. Not with my sandals and swimsuit on,” she said.

Corrie Campbell of Green Bay, Wisconsin is also waited for her delayed flight. She had to re-book a few times, as her flight was one of thousands cancelled due to the polar vortex in the Midwest that has snarled airports.

“Just being out in that weather for just two minutes. That’s very dangerous, so a lot of prayers for people back home,” she said.

Video boards at the airport pinged delays and cancellations to places like Toronto and Chicago. Campbell says being stuck in the desert has made planning easier.

“We are all very happy to be able to be in a place that’s so accommodating to all of the people that are coming in,” she said.

For Kremer, she says may want to stay out of the cold permanently.

“I’m calling the real estate agent as soon as I get home and seeing what’s available here,” she said.


