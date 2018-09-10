Plans released for Indio Fashion Mall redevelopment

INDIO, Calif. - Plans have been released for the redevelopment of the Indio Fashion Mall.

The property was purchased earlier this year for $10 million by Los Angeles-based real estate developer Haagen Co., most well-known in the valley for owning the Empire Polo Club, where Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals are held annually.

Design renderings show plans to tear down the existing mall and replace it with an outdoor retail plaza, a movie theater, and a residential hotel structure on the adjacent lot, which has yet to be acquired by developers.

Managers of the mall said the plans hinge on the commitments from big anchor store tenants, of which there are none that can be announced at this time.

