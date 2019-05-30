Planned power outages scheduled throughout the summer

Planned power outages scheduled througho

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - If you’re a Southern California Edison or IID customer you might recall the inconvenient power outages that sometimes occur in the hot summer months.

News Channel 3’s Madison Weil spoke with the power companies today getting answers as to why these outages are necessary and how you can best prepare.

“We do outages year round...but it’s most impactful in the summer. And there’s where we want to make sure that customers are prepared," said Jennifer Cusack, Government Relations Manager, Southern California Edison.

The brief planned outages are necessary so edison can keep the energy grid here in the valley from going out when you don’t want it to.

