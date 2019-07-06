PHOTOS: Food falls from Yucca Valley Walmart shelves during powerful quake
Yucca Valley Walmart shaken by quake
YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. - Viewer Diana DeMartino-Shelby sent these photos to News Channel 3 over Facebook, saying food had flown off store shelves at a Yucca Valley Walmart following Friday night's powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake.
The quake was reported at 8:19 p.m.
Thursday morning a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest and was felt down to the Valley. A strong aftershock, registered as a 5.4, was felt in the valley Friday morning around 4:07 a.m.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage. Share any photos or video you may have by emailing us: share@kesq.com.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15