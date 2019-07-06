News

PHOTOS: Food falls from Yucca Valley Walmart shelves during powerful quake

Yucca Valley Walmart shaken by quake

Posted: Jul 06, 2019 04:25 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:25 AM PDT

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. - Viewer Diana DeMartino-Shelby sent these photos to News Channel 3 over Facebook, saying food had flown off store shelves at a Yucca Valley Walmart following Friday night's powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake. 

The quake was reported at 8:19 p.m.

Thursday morning a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest and was felt down to the Valley.  A strong aftershock, registered as a 5.4, was felt in the valley Friday morning around 4:07 a.m. 

