Phoenix woman arrested for alleged La Quinta DUI crash

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - A Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and crashing into another vehicle in La Quinta on Tuesday night.

At 6:29 p.m., La Quinta police officers responded reports of a traffic collision at the intersection of Miles Avenue and Adams Street in La Quinta. Upon arrival, they found that 71-year-old Hillary Feidberg of Phoenix, Arizona had collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Feidberg was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol then transported to an area hospital as a precaution. Following her hospitalization, she was booked into Indio Jail.

Anyone with additional information relating to this incident is urged to contact Officer Knight with the Thermal Sheriff's Station at 760-863-8990.

