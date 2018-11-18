PGA West celebrates opening of brand new sports complex

PGA West celebrates grand opening sports complex

INDIO, Calif. - PGA West hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony this on Saturday -- celebrating the opening of their new multi-generational sports complex. General Manager Ben Dobbs says the idea is to keep members while also attracting new members and families.

Members can enjoy a brand new swimming area, bar, restaurant, state-of-the-art gym equipment, bocce ball, sports courts...even a drive-in movie theater.

“PGA West has always had fantastic golf and still does but the addition of our sports club with bocce ball, drive-in movie theater, indoor/outdoor restaurant, pickleball, swimming pool all just brings a whole new element to pga west and attracts families and helps us keep the members we’ve got,” said Dobbs.

Dobbs also tells us this plan has been in the works for about five years...and took about 18 months of construction. They say they have several new activities and events planned for the upcoming season.

PGA West says that while golf will remain a focal point, they are also excited for this next chapter in their community.

For more info on PGA's new amenities and sports complex click here. You can also call their Membership Office at (760) 564-7111 or email them at pgawest@pgawest.com

