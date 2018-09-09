Pet adoption event looks to find homes for homeless animals

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif.- -

Impounded dogs and cats will be available for adoption at significantly reduced rates today and Sunday at the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley in an event intended to inspire people to make a home for abandoned pets.



The ``Super Adoption'' drive is being hosted by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services and sponsored by several nonprofits, including Best Friends Animal Society, Foster Army Animal Rescue and The Paw Mission.



Throughout the weekend, four-legged friends will be available for a flat $20, which covers the entire cost of vaccinations, microchipping and spay/neuter surgeries, according to animal services spokesman John Welsh.



The typical adoption fee is more than $100 per pet. The shelter is located at 6851 Van Buren Blvd., and the adoption booster will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, according to organizers.



``The Super Adoption is such a fun, festive way for the whole family to meet adoptable dogs and cats,'' said Jose Ocano with Best Friends Animal Society. ``From playful youngsters to sweet seniors, and anything in between, the perfect pet will be waiting for you here.''



Department of Animal Services Deputy Director Frank Corvino characterized the adoption drive as a ``lifesaving effort,'' since some of the 200-plus felines and canines could face euthanasia if their impoundment continues.



Best Friends Animal Society's stated mission is to end shelter pet terminations nationwide by 2025.



According to Welsh, the organization has been working steadfastly with county staff at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms to step up public awareness campaigns in favor of spay/neuter surgeries on cats to control the stray feline population.



