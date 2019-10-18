Persons of interest in Banning homicide in custody

Abel Edward Martinez Jr and Ashley Marie Phillips

BANNING, Calif.- - The man and woman wanted in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man last week in Banning are now in police custody, according to county jail records.

Ashley Marie Phillips, 26, of Banning, and Abel Edward Martinez Jr., 23, of Beaumont were wanted as persons of interest in the shooting death of Mark Anthony Fisher, 25, on the night of Oct. 7, 2019. in the 1200 block of Wyte Way.



"He got shot 3 times in the face. And one in the chest," said Fisher's father, Michael Fisher. "They walked up to him to make sure he was dead. Put one in his chest."

At this time, there are no details as to how and where Martinez and Phillips were found or their level of involvement in the homicide. Jail records show that Martinez was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning at 7:05 p.m. Phillips was booked into the same facility at 6:40 p.m.

We have reached out to the Banning Police Department for additional details, stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Fisher was the father of two boys, ages 2 and 5, his family told News Channel 3 earlier this week. His family is raising money to cover his funeral expenses. If you'd like to help, click here.