Person trapped under tractor in Mecca
MECCA, Calif.- - Cal Fire crews are responding to the report of a person trapped under a tractor near the intersection of Wheeler Street and Highway 111 in Mecca.
The incident was reported at 10:08 a.m.
A Mercy Airlfit air support helicopter unit has been requested to the scene.
