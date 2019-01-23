News

Person trapped under tractor in Mecca

By:

Posted: Jan 23, 2019 10:23 AM PST

Updated: Jan 23, 2019 12:04 PM PST

MECCA, Calif.- - Cal Fire crews are responding to the report of a person trapped under a tractor near the intersection of Wheeler Street and Highway 111 in Mecca.

The incident was reported at 10:08 a.m. 

A Mercy Airlfit air support helicopter unit has been requested to the scene.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on this developing story. 

 

 


