Person struck by train in Coachella
COACHELLA, Calif. - A pedestrian was struck by a train Saturday morning in Coachella according to Cal Fire Riverside.
Authorities say the accident occurred on Grapefruit Boulevard and Leoco Lane at 2:36 a.m.
The person struck by the train was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Riverside County Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation.
