Person struck by train in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. - A pedestrian was struck by a train Saturday morning in Coachella according to Cal Fire Riverside.

Authorities say the accident occurred on Grapefruit Boulevard and Leoco Lane at 2:36 a.m.

The person struck by the train was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to follow this developing story.