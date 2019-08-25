News

Person struck by train in Coachella

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 09:32 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 05:09 AM PDT

COACHELLA, Calif. - A pedestrian was struck by a train Saturday morning in Coachella according to Cal Fire Riverside.

Authorities say the accident occurred on Grapefruit Boulevard and Leoco Lane at 2:36 a.m.

The person struck by the train was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation. 

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to follow this developing story.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries