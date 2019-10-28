Person critically injured in early morning Indio crash

INDIO, Calif.- - Three people were hurt today in Indio, one of them critically, in a two-vehicle collision in Indio, authorities said.



It was reported at 3:42 a.m. on Monroe Street at the Indio Boulevard Overpass, the Riverside County Fire Department said.



One of the patients was trapped inside a vehicle and firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free them, fire officials said.



That patient was then taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said. The two other patients were taken to hospitals with moderate injuries.