News

Person critically injured in early morning Indio crash

3 total injuries reported

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 01:33 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 01:37 PM PDT

INDIO, Calif.- - Three people were hurt today in Indio, one of them critically, in a two-vehicle collision in Indio, authorities said.
   
It was reported at 3:42 a.m. on Monroe Street at the Indio Boulevard Overpass, the Riverside County Fire Department said.
   
One of the patients was trapped inside a vehicle and firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free them, fire officials said.
   
That patient was then taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said. The two other patients were taken to hospitals with moderate injuries.


