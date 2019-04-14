Person bit by rattlesnake in Lake Elsinore

iStock/SteveByland 4. Six-foot-long rattlesnake skin

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - A person was hospitalized yesterday after being bitten by a rattlesnake in Lake Elsinore.

Snake Bite: RPT @ 4:35 p.m. - I 15 SB X Lake St. in Lake Elsinore. Adult victim in stable condition with rattle snake bite transported to an area hospital by ground ambulance. 1 ENG, AMR #InterstateINCIDENT — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) April 14, 2019

The bite was reported at 4:35 pm along the I-15 southbound at Lake Street, according Riverside County Fire Department.

The person was taken to the hospital and was apparently in stable condition.