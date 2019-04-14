News

Person bit by rattlesnake in Lake Elsinore

Southbound 15 Freeway at Lake Street

By:

Posted: Apr 14, 2019 05:08 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 14, 2019 05:11 AM PDT

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - A person was hospitalized yesterday after being bitten by a rattlesnake in Lake Elsinore. 

The bite was reported at 4:35 pm along the I-15 southbound at Lake Street, according Riverside County Fire Department. 

The person was taken to the hospital and was apparently in stable condition.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries