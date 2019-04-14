Person bit by rattlesnake in Lake Elsinore
Southbound 15 Freeway at Lake Street
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - A person was hospitalized yesterday after being bitten by a rattlesnake in Lake Elsinore.
The bite was reported at 4:35 pm along the I-15 southbound at Lake Street, according Riverside County Fire Department.
The person was taken to the hospital and was apparently in stable condition.
