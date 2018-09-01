Perris parents accused of torturing, imprisoning children enter not guilty pleas
Davd & Louise Turpin facing 88 charges.
RIVERSIDE, Calif,- - A Perris couple accused of imprisoning, starving, and torturing of 12 of their 13 children enter not guilty pleas in Riverside court today.
They face 88 criminal charges. They face 94-years-to-life in prison if convicted.
David Allen Turpin, 56, and Louise Anne Turpin, 49, were last in court in early August, when a judge ordered the release of birth certificates, photos, and a camera to their children. They will return to court on October 5 for a trial readiness conference. Medical documents have been subpoenaed from the clinics that treated the children following their release.
The hearing began shortly after 9 a.m. this morning.
They are both being held on $12 million dollars bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.
Jeremy Chen is in court today with complete, updating coverage of today's proceedings. Stay with KESQ & CBS Local 2 for the latest developments, and follow Jeremy's live tweets from court below.
David and Louise Turpin were first arrested on January 15. On January 14, their 17-year-old daughter escaped their Perris residence and called 9-1-1 dispatch to reported the alleged abuse.
The Turpin children, who range in age from 2 to 29, were initially transferred over to the care of county Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services staff. Most were hospitalized for severe malnourishment and other disorders.
According to District Attorney Mike Hestrin, the children were only allowed to shower once a year, and would be subject to punishment if they washed their hands above the wrists.
Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15
Most Popular Stories
Photo Galleries
-
Updated 11 foods that will age you
-
Updated Beyonce through the years
-
Updated On this day: September 4
-
-