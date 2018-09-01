Perris parents accused of torturing, imprisoning children enter not guilty pleas

0831 turpins court

RIVERSIDE, Calif,- - A Perris couple accused of imprisoning, starving, and torturing of 12 of their 13 children enter not guilty pleas in Riverside court today.

They face 88 criminal charges. They face 94-years-to-life in prison if convicted.

David Allen Turpin, 56, and Louise Anne Turpin, 49, were last in court in early August, when a judge ordered the release of birth certificates, photos, and a camera to their children. They will return to court on October 5 for a trial readiness conference. Medical documents have been subpoenaed from the clinics that treated the children following their release.

The hearing began shortly after 9 a.m. this morning.

They are both being held on $12 million dollars bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.

David and Louise Turpin were first arrested on January 15. On January 14, their 17-year-old daughter escaped their Perris residence and called 9-1-1 dispatch to reported the alleged abuse.

The Turpin children, who range in age from 2 to 29, were initially transferred over to the care of county Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services staff. Most were hospitalized for severe malnourishment and other disorders.

According to District Attorney Mike Hestrin, the children were only allowed to shower once a year, and would be subject to punishment if they washed their hands above the wrists.

