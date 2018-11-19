Video: Peggy Greenberg, longest-serving Bob Hope Classic volunteer, celebrates 100th birthday

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - A very loved member of the community, Peggy Greenberg, celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday.

“A 100 birthday isn’t so common...but there are those of us who have reached it. It’s exciting...it’s fun,” said Greenberg.

Surrounded by friends and family at her party, she explains she's the oldest living volunteer of the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: “I worked it fifty times...I’m the only one that did that," said Greenberg. She sees the golf tournament as an opportunity to meet and help other people. She's been able to walk alongside some of the biggest names in the world. She's also a 19-time golf club champ herself and has always been very involved in the community.

You might have seen her standing up in City Council meetings for causes important to her, or simply giving out hugs at the local Costco -- a favorite past time of hers that earned her an honorary badge.

“I was just awarded this over at Costco," said Greenberg, pointing to her brand new personalized Costco name tag. "And over there everybody that read my shirt came over to me and hugged me,” she said.

Kenneth Ford, a Costco employee, has become a lifelong friend of Greenberg's. “Every year I see her and every day I see her and she lives for the moment. And that’s what she taught me. So every day I wake up in my life and look at life as something that is a gift,” said Ford.

Greenberg's daughter, Carol, agrees she offers kindness to everyone she meets: “So everybody she meet is automatically a friend she’ll walk up to people -- strangers -- and say to them, ‘Have you had your hug today?’”

Greenberg says her secret to longevity is to simply, "keep moving."

"Just behave yourself, have your fun...and be honest," she said.

