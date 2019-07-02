Pedestrian struck by car near the River, hospitalized

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - A 44-year-old Rancho Mirage woman was struck by a car near the intersection of Bob Hope Drive and Rancho Las Palmas Drives next to the River this morning.

The accident was reported at around 8:55 a.m. The driver, a 74-year-old woman, was reportedly taking a left-hand turn on eastbound Ranchos Las Palmas Drive onto northbound Bob Hope Drive when the collision occurred.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies assigned to Rancho Mirage responded to the scene.

The driver involved in the collision is remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

According to Deputy Flores with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the incident is not believed to be DUI-related.