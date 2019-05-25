News

Pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run collision on I-10

Person died on scene, Cal Fire

Posted: May 25, 2019 02:34 AM PDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 02:14 PM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Interstate 10 westbound between Washington Street and Jefferson Street. 

The incident was reported just after 1 a.m., Saturday morning. 

 

 

The person hit was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP is calling the incident a hit-and-run collision. 

Traffic was diverted at Jefferson Street, but it appears all roads have re-opened.

