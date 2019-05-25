Pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run collision on I-10
Person died on scene, Cal Fire
PALM DESERT, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Interstate 10 westbound between Washington Street and Jefferson Street.
The incident was reported just after 1 a.m., Saturday morning.
The person hit was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP is calling the incident a hit-and-run collision.
Traffic was diverted at Jefferson Street, but it appears all roads have re-opened.
Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this developing story.
