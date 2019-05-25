Pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run collision on I-10

PALM DESERT, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Interstate 10 westbound between Washington Street and Jefferson Street.

The incident was reported just after 1 a.m., Saturday morning.

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle: RPT @ 1:05 a.m. Interstate 10 X Washington St. in Palm Desert. The pedestrian perished at the scene. CHP is investigating and should be contacted with any questions. 1 ENG, AMR, CHP, CORONER #InterstateINCIDENT — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) May 25, 2019

The person hit was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP is calling the incident a hit-and-run collision.

Traffic was diverted at Jefferson Street, but it appears all roads have re-opened.

