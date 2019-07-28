Pedestrian fatally struck by bus in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A pedestrian, who Palm Springs police have now identified as 29-year-old Brian Schee was killed in a collision involving a SunLine bus in Palm Springs Friday morning.

The crash was reported before 9:35 a.m. in the area of Indian Canyon Drive between Tachevah Drive and Tamarisk Road.

This stretch of roadway remained closed until 3:25 p.m.

The Palm Springs Police Department shut down North Indian Canyon Drive in the area in both directions for their investigation.

SunLine issued the following statement on the accident:

SunLine Transit Agency is saddened over the incident involving an apparent pedestrian fatality and one of its buses this morning at approximately 9:25 a.m. in Palm Springs. The Agency is fully cooperating with the police investigation, and will continue to devote necessary resources to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragedy. Safety is the number one priority at SunLine, and we strive to ensure safe operations are at the core of everything we do.

According to a news release issued by the Palm Springs Police Department on Friday afternoon, surveillance footage appeared to show that the pedestrian intentionally stepped in front of the path of the bus before they were hit.

The release also stated that it appeared as though the bus driver was unable to avoid the collision.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.